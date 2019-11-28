Search

Advanced search

A11 reopens nearly 24 hours after lorry overturned

PUBLISHED: 09:08 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 28 November 2019

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A main Norfolk road finally reopened nearly 24 hours after a lorry had overturned.

The A11 was closed on Wednesday at 5.30am after a lorry went over following a crash in the Norwich-bound lane, not far from the B1172 junction at Spooner Row.

Despite the lorry being recovered, Highways England did not reopen the road until 2am on Thursday due to an oil spill which had to be cleared.

You may also want to watch:

The crash involved a HGV, which was carrying pallets and a people carrier.

Firefighters from Hethersett, Carrow, Wymondham and Earlham joined police and the ambulance service at the scene.

It is believed one person in the people carrier suffered injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.

The incident saw delays throughout Wednesday with traffic down to one lane until the road was later closed while the vehicle was being recovered by Highways England.

Most Read

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Norfolk Police warning after fallen tree blocks road

File picture of a Norfolk police officer. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists