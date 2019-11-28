A11 reopens nearly 24 hours after lorry overturned

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A main Norfolk road finally reopened nearly 24 hours after a lorry had overturned.

The A11 was closed on Wednesday at 5.30am after a lorry went over following a crash in the Norwich-bound lane, not far from the B1172 junction at Spooner Row.

Despite the lorry being recovered, Highways England did not reopen the road until 2am on Thursday due to an oil spill which had to be cleared.

The crash involved a HGV, which was carrying pallets and a people carrier.

Firefighters from Hethersett, Carrow, Wymondham and Earlham joined police and the ambulance service at the scene.

It is believed one person in the people carrier suffered injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.

The incident saw delays throughout Wednesday with traffic down to one lane until the road was later closed while the vehicle was being recovered by Highways England.