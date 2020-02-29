Concrete barriers enforce 25-mile detour after drivers move plastic ones
PUBLISHED: 09:31 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 29 February 2020
Archant
Concrete barriers have been put in place to enforce a road closure - after drivers moved plastic ones which had been put in place.
Suffolk County Council has placed an emergency closure order on Farthing Drove at Sedge Fen, between Prickwillow and Lakenheath.
But the closure has left drivers facing a diversion of more than 25 miles, via Mildenhall and Lakenheath. Some have been moving barriers to avoid the detour, which is expected to remain in place until December.
In a statement, the council said: "Due to members of the public moving closure barriers which have been installed, concrete barriers will be installed either side of the collapse to prevent through traffic and the risk of further collapse and potential road traffic accidents."
The council said a damaged culvert which has left a 3m wide hole under the road.
"It is vital that the closure is in place until further investigations and repairs are carried out as the extent of the damage means it could give way at any time under the weight of a vehicle," it said.