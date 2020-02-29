Search

Advanced search

Concrete barriers enforce 25-mile detour after drivers move plastic ones

PUBLISHED: 09:31 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 29 February 2020

The hole beneath the road surface at Sedge Fen Picture: Suffolk County Council

The hole beneath the road surface at Sedge Fen Picture: Suffolk County Council

Archant

Concrete barriers have been put in place to enforce a road closure - after drivers moved plastic ones which had been put in place.

The road where barriers were removed by members of the public to avoid a 27-mile detour Picture: Suffolk County CouncilThe road where barriers were removed by members of the public to avoid a 27-mile detour Picture: Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council has placed an emergency closure order on Farthing Drove at Sedge Fen, between Prickwillow and Lakenheath.

But the closure has left drivers facing a diversion of more than 25 miles, via Mildenhall and Lakenheath. Some have been moving barriers to avoid the detour, which is expected to remain in place until December.

In a statement, the council said: "Due to members of the public moving closure barriers which have been installed, concrete barriers will be installed either side of the collapse to prevent through traffic and the risk of further collapse and potential road traffic accidents."

The council said a damaged culvert which has left a 3m wide hole under the road.

"It is vital that the closure is in place until further investigations and repairs are carried out as the extent of the damage means it could give way at any time under the weight of a vehicle," it said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett

Chefs taking over historic pub plan to get rid of its ‘unwelcoming vibe’

What are chefs Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman hoping to do at Micawbers? Pic: Archant
Drive 24