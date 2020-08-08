Air ambulance called to crash which has closed road
PUBLISHED: 13:57 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 08 August 2020
The air ambulance and police are currently on the scene of a crash.
The collision happened on the Watton Road in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, at around 1pm on Saturday, and the road is currently closed between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter.
The road is blocked off from Thieves’ Lane to Laurel Farm while police attend to the incident.
More to follow.
