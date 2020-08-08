Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance called to crash which has closed road

PUBLISHED: 13:57 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 08 August 2020

A crash has closed Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

A crash has closed Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

The air ambulance and police are currently on the scene of a crash.

The collision happened on the Watton Road in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, at around 1pm on Saturday, and the road is currently closed between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter.

The road is blocked off from Thieves’ Lane to Laurel Farm while police attend to the incident.

• You can check our live traffic map for updates.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Rescue operation under way at country park

The rescue team at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

‘It’s like a bereavement’: Bertram founder on business’ collapse

Kip Bertrum who founded Bertrum Books alongside his mother Elsie with daughter Fliss Bertrum who is now asset manager for Bertram Property Management. Picture: Fliss Bertram

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rescue operation under way at country park

The rescue team at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Fish and chip shop family take over town’s 117-year-old pier

A new family of owners have taken over the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant