Air ambulance called to crash which has closed road

A crash has closed Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps Archant

The air ambulance and police are currently on the scene of a crash.

The collision happened on the Watton Road in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, at around 1pm on Saturday, and the road is currently closed between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter.

The road is blocked off from Thieves’ Lane to Laurel Farm while police attend to the incident.

• You can check our live traffic map for updates.

More to follow.