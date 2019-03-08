Burst water main causes traffic chaos

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Drivers face delays on one of the region's major routes thanks to temporary traffic lights.

Cars have been bumper to bumper on the A10 between Downham Market and King's Lynn, with delays of up to an hour.

The lights have been erected by Anglian Water after a water main burst.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said the energy supplier had sent a team to fix the issue.

Anglian Water said it was expecting to have the main repaired this morning.