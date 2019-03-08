Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes
PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 01 November 2019
Cambridgeshire Police
The A1101 was closed after a tractor and trailer carrying potatoes overturned.
A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police
Police were called to the A1101 Mildenhall Road near Littleport at 10:16am today where the tractor had scattered its load across the road.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police are appealing for drivers to take an alternate route as the road will take a significant amount of time to clear.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called today at 10.16am to reports of a single vehicle collision on Mildenhall Road, Littleport involving a tractor towing a trailer unit.
"Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene to assist while a recovery took place.
"There were no reported injuries."
