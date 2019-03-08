Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Cambridgeshire Police

The A1101 was closed after a tractor and trailer carrying potatoes overturned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Police were called to the A1101 Mildenhall Road near Littleport at 10:16am today where the tractor had scattered its load across the road.

No one was injured during the incident.

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for drivers to take an alternate route as the road will take a significant amount of time to clear.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called today at 10.16am to reports of a single vehicle collision on Mildenhall Road, Littleport involving a tractor towing a trailer unit.

"Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene to assist while a recovery took place.

"There were no reported injuries."

- Check our live traffic map before you travel