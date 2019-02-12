Community meet to discuss vital bus service in town

Konectbus . PHOTO: IAN BURT EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434 Archant © 2009

Nearly 50 people came together in Beccles on Saturday, February 9, to voice their concern on the connection through Southwold, Halesworth and Bungay.

Residents claim without the bus the journey to work, college, hospital or leisure activities would take longer and cost more.

Councillor Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs said:“There will be a service. I do not know yet what it will look like, but it must be sustainable. When we get a service up and running we shall talk to people and encourage them to use it. Please make sure that you all do the same.”

In the meeting, the Council’s Policy Development Panel said they were studying the criteria for a bus service, but it must be “evidence based” and the bus catered for all members of the community.