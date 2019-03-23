Tennyson Avenue in King’s Lynn closed

Work will take place close to the Tennyson Avenue level crossing Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Part of a busy road near the centre of King’s Lynn will be closed for the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Resurfacing work will start on Tennyson Avenue this morning.

It will be carried out 200m either side of the railway crossing, from the junction with Mount Street to King George V Avenue.

Work will be carried out under full road closure between 6am today and 6am Monday.

Diversions will be signposted via Vancouver Avenue, London Road, Railway Road and Gaywood Road.

Norfolk County Council said the work would cost £90,000.