Swing bridge fault causes train disruption between Lowestoft and Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 11:57 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 25 September 2020
A swing bridge fault is causing disruption to travel on Greater Anglia trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich.
Network Rail engineers are currently at the scene trying to repair the fault on the swing bridge located in Oulton Broad.
Trains are currently unable to run between Lowestoft and Oulton Broad South meaning all services will start and terminate from Oulton Broad South station.
National Rail have said that there is currently no estimate to when the line will reopen but disruption is expected to continue until at least 12.30pm.
A rail replacement bus service is currently operating between Lowestoft and Oulton Broad South for passengers who are affected by the disruption.
