Road to be closed for pothole repairs

PUBLISHED: 13:27 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 03 June 2020

Suffolk County Council’s highways team will carry out pothole repair works on Stirrups Lane in Corton, Lowestoft on Tuesday, June 9, with the road closed between 9am and 3.30pm. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

The warning comes as Suffolk County Council’s highways team carry out repair work on Stirrups Lane in Corton, Lowestoft next week.

Pothole repair work will be carried out on Tuesday, June 9, with the road closed between 9am and 3.30pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times throughout the repair work.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times throughout the repair work.

A diversion route of 6.7km will be in operation running along the A47, B1385 and Church Lane.

A diversion route of 6.7km will be in operation running along the A47, B1385 and Church Lane.

