Road to be closed for pothole repairs

Motorists could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

The warning comes as Suffolk County Council’s highways team carry out repair work on Stirrups Lane in Corton, Lowestoft next week.

Pothole repair work will be carried out on Tuesday, June 9, with the road closed between 9am and 3.30pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the road closure and diversion for pothole repair work on Stirrups Lane, Corton will be taking place between 9am and 3.30pm on June 9.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times throughout the repair work.

A diversion route of 6.7km will be in operation running along the A47, B1385 and Church Lane.

