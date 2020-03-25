Search

Advanced search

‘Some changes’ to coastal bus services

PUBLISHED: 09:11 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 25 March 2020

A Border Bus vehicle at Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A Border Bus vehicle at Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Bus services in the Lowestoft, Beccles and Great Yarmouth areas are continuing to run with reduced timetables following government guidelines on social distancing.

Border Bus, one of the region’s providers , is running “all of our bus services, with some changes” today (Wednesday, March 25).

One of the changes as a result of the continuing coronavirus crisis will see the 580 bus service operating a “non school timetable” and it will divert to serve the shops at Tesco on Pasteur Road and Aldi on North Quay in Yarmouth.

A Border Bus spokesman said: “Passengers should only travel when necessary and in accordance with the government guidelines.

“On Wednesday, March 25, we will be operating the following services: 521 - Normal Service; 524 - Normal Service; Beccles Town Service - Normal Service

580 - The non School timetable will operate, meaning the 16.01 bus from Bungay to Yarmouth will operate; 146 - A revised timetable reducing the frequency to hourly.

“The following school buses will operate on Wednesday to allow children of key workers to get to and from school: BH268 to Bungay High School; BR020 to Beccles Free School; SJL1 to Sir John Leman; SJL9 to Sir John Leman and SJL2 will be an amalgamation of SJL2-SJL8, and serve as many places as possible.”

Visit www.border-bus.co.uk/media/docs/580_Emergency_Timetables_2020.pdf for all details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk increases to 42

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to
Drive 24