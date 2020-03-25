‘Some changes’ to coastal bus services

Bus services in the Lowestoft, Beccles and Great Yarmouth areas are continuing to run with reduced timetables following government guidelines on social distancing.

All of our bus services are running today, but there have been some changes, see below.

Border Bus, one of the region’s providers , is running “all of our bus services, with some changes” today (Wednesday, March 25).

One of the changes as a result of the continuing coronavirus crisis will see the 580 bus service operating a “non school timetable” and it will divert to serve the shops at Tesco on Pasteur Road and Aldi on North Quay in Yarmouth.

A Border Bus spokesman said: “Passengers should only travel when necessary and in accordance with the government guidelines.

“On Wednesday, March 25, we will be operating the following services: 521 - Normal Service; 524 - Normal Service; Beccles Town Service - Normal Service

580 - The non School timetable will operate, meaning the 16.01 bus from Bungay to Yarmouth will operate; 146 - A revised timetable reducing the frequency to hourly.

“The following school buses will operate on Wednesday to allow children of key workers to get to and from school: BH268 to Bungay High School; BR020 to Beccles Free School; SJL1 to Sir John Leman; SJL9 to Sir John Leman and SJL2 will be an amalgamation of SJL2-SJL8, and serve as many places as possible.”

Visit www.border-bus.co.uk/media/docs/580_Emergency_Timetables_2020.pdf for all details.