Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

A poorly parked car has left two buses trapped and a road closed in a town, causing major disruption to bus services.

Burgh Road in Aylsham was closed from around 1pm while police attempted to remove a grey Ford Fiesta which was trapping two buses from Sanders Coaches that were unable to manoeuvre around it.

The car’s owner has now been traced and the vehicle has been removed although services remain affected.

Sanders Coaches general manager, Richard Pengelly, said buses were unable to serve Aylsham as a result of the closure with it causing major disruption to other services to and from Norwich.

He said: “A car was parked ridiculously and the buses can’t get through, putting us on a diversion we don’t want to do because Aylsham Town Council have closed Red Lion Street as art of COVID-19 regulations. Because of what has happened to those to buses, we can’t serve Aylsham with anything now.

“It’s not just Aylsham, people at Sheringham, Cromer and Norwich weren’t getting the service from those two buses either.

“Because of this one parked motorist, nobody could get through, and we are letting down 100s of people.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Burgh Road in Aylsham at approximately 1pm this afternoon following reports of a parked vehicle blocking the road. The owner of the vehicle has since been traced and it was moved at approximately 2.15pm.”