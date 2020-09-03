$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

PUBLISHED: 15:02 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 03 September 2020

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Archant

A poorly parked car has left two buses trapped and a road closed in a town, causing major disruption to bus services.

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders CoachesA poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Burgh Road in Aylsham was closed from around 1pm while police attempted to remove a grey Ford Fiesta which was trapping two buses from Sanders Coaches that were unable to manoeuvre around it.

The car’s owner has now been traced and the vehicle has been removed although services remain affected.

Sanders Coaches general manager, Richard Pengelly, said buses were unable to serve Aylsham as a result of the closure with it causing major disruption to other services to and from Norwich.

He said: “A car was parked ridiculously and the buses can’t get through, putting us on a diversion we don’t want to do because Aylsham Town Council have closed Red Lion Street as art of COVID-19 regulations. Because of what has happened to those to buses, we can’t serve Aylsham with anything now.

“It’s not just Aylsham, people at Sheringham, Cromer and Norwich weren’t getting the service from those two buses either.

“Because of this one parked motorist, nobody could get through, and we are letting down 100s of people.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Burgh Road in Aylsham at approximately 1pm this afternoon following reports of a parked vehicle blocking the road. The owner of the vehicle has since been traced and it was moved at approximately 2.15pm.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Logistics firm which employed 22 people goes into liquidation

Cars2Deliver in Dereham has appointed a liquidator. Picture: GoogleMaps

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Man dies after car collides with telegraph pole

Police say the crash happened on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss Picture: Google

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill