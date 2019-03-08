Road to be closed and diversion route in place for emergency works

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a rural road is closed and emergency work is carried out.

A diversion is set to be put in place as emergency pothole repairs are carried out on the B1074 St Olaves Road at Herringfleet, near Somerleyton.

With Suffolk Highways carrying out the work between 9.30am and 11.59pm on June 14, St Olaves Road will be closed and a diversion route put in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With the works due to be carried out "from Slugs Lane until Herringfleet Hills," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as the emergency pothole repairs take place.

A diversion route of around 23.1km is likely to be in force.

