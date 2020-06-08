Busy road off Thickthorn roundabout to close for £100k roadworks

The B1172 Norwich Road between the Thickthorn roundabout and the McDonald's roundabout will close for up to three nights for resurfacing works. Picture: Google Archant

A stretch of road off one of Norfolk’s busiest junctions is set to be closed for up to three nights for resurfacing works.

The work will start on the B1172 Norwich Road on Wednesday, June 24, between the Thickthorn roundabout and the McDonald’s roundabout.

Resurfacing is expected to take up to three nights, weather permitting, and will see the road closed overnight between 8pm and 6am each night.

A diversion route will be in place, while access to homes, the Shell service station and the McDonald’s will be maintained at all times.

The Thickthorn roundabout itself, which connects the A47 with the A11 and is one of the major thoroughfares in and out of Norwich, will remain open at all times.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors, and is expected to cost £99,400.

A county council spokesperson said: “We thank people for their patience while this road surface improvement work is carried out.”