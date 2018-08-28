Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police North Norfolk police

A precariously-perched tree led to the closure of a rural road.

Road closure at Honing tonight. Rather large tree held in mid air by some flimsy looking power cables. Waiting for the professionals to come and deal. @NorfolkSpecials #7438 #1298 #wishwehadacupoftea pic.twitter.com/kCsCQzZn8M — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) November 19, 2018

The closure of the road in Honing, near East Ruston, on Monday night was due to a tree which was hanging over the road suspended by power cables.

North Norfolk police tweeted at around 9pm to say that officers had closed the road and were on scene.

The tweet said a “rather large tree” was being suspended in mid-air by “some flimsy looking power cables”, adding that professionals had been called to deal with the situation.

