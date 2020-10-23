Weekend road closures as resurfacing work continues on A1066

Part of the A1066 near Thetford will close for resurfacing work. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

Resurfacing work means part of a main road will be closed overnight and during weekends.

Work to resurface old and worn out road surface on a section of the A1066, Thetford Road, where it meets Hurth Way roundabout, will continue this weekend, closing the road from 6am on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25.

Weekend closures will also take place on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, as well as Saturday, November 7 and Sunday November 8.

The road will remain open as usual at all other times, but for safety reasons a 20mph speed restriction will be in place while the road does not have its upper surface course.

Weekday overnight closures, from 7pm to 6am, which started on Monday September 7, will also continue until Saturday, November 21.

Access to businesses and properties within the road closure area will be maintained from one end of the closure dependent upon where works are taking place, however there may be some short delays.

The work, which is expected to cost £2.8m, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.