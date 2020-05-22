Road to be closed with diversion in place

Carriageway resurfacing will take place on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton, Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as a busy road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as Suffolk County Council’s Highways team carry out carriageway resurfacing on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton, Lowestoft next week.

With the county council carrying out the work overnight between 8pm on Tuesday, May 26 and 5am on Friday, May 29, a temporary road cosure will be in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place from “Mobbs Way until Somerleyton Road” as the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton is closed for carriageway resurfacing between 8pm and 5am from May 26 to May 29.

A diversion route along the B1375 – B1074 – A1117 – B1375 and vice versa will be in operation as the work is carried out.

