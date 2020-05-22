Search

Advanced search

Road to be closed with diversion in place

PUBLISHED: 11:50 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 22 May 2020

Carriageway resurfacing will take place on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton, Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Carriageway resurfacing will take place on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton, Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as a busy road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as Suffolk County Council’s Highways team carry out carriageway resurfacing on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton, Lowestoft next week.

With the county council carrying out the work overnight between 8pm on Tuesday, May 26 and 5am on Friday, May 29, a temporary road cosure will be in place.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place from “Mobbs Way until Somerleyton Road” as the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton is closed for carriageway resurfacing between 8pm and 5am from May 26 to May 29.

A diversion route along the B1375 – B1074 – A1117 – B1375 and vice versa will be in operation as the work is carried out.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

This is the biggest challenge the Eastern Daily Press has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Front page of EDP revealing allegations of abuse at a former Norfolk residential school, Red House near Buxton. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Town could see ‘supermarket-style’ one-way system for pedestrians post-lockdown

Sheringham town centre, which has suffered a dramatic drop in footfall since the coronavirus outbreak Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Customers from as far as Leicestershire’: How things are looking on the Norfolk coast

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year. But elsewhere, the coast was almost deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

Countryside must be treated with respect as lockdown footpath use soars

Countryside footpaths must be used with respect for the farmers who provide them, says Tom Corfield of Arnolds Keys. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24
Drive 24