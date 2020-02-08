Rail travel disruption warning issued ahead of arrivial of Storm Ciara

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at a lower speed on Sunday and Monday. Photo: Greater Anglia Greater Anglia

Rail passengers are being warned to check before they travel over the next couple to days due to the 70mph winds and heavy rain expected as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is feared the storm could lead to travel disruption and Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at lower speeds on Sunday (February 9) which means that fewer trains will be able to run and journeys will take longer.

You may also want to watch:

A revised service will operate on Sunday. Customers are therefore advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel.

Wind speeds are forecast to start at 50mph during Sunday morning, reaching gusts of up to 70mph during the afternoon and evening, which could blow trees and debris down onto tracks and even damage overhead lines.

If overhead lines are damaged, Network Rail might have to wait for wind speeds to drop to make repairs - which could be as late as Monday, potentially causing delays and cancellations.