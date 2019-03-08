Search

Advanced search

£5,000 project to reduce speeding in Norfolk village to start soon

PUBLISHED: 16:01 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 14 May 2019

The new traffic calming project in North Elmham, between Dereham and Fakenham, is being carried out to reduce speeding along Holt Road. Picture: Google

The new traffic calming project in North Elmham, between Dereham and Fakenham, is being carried out to reduce speeding along Holt Road. Picture: Google

Archant

£5,000 worth of work aimed at reducing the speed of vehicles travelling through a Norfolk village is soon set to start.

The new traffic calming project in North Elmham, between Dereham and Fakenham, is being carried out to reduce speeding along Holt Road.

You may also want to watch:

The work is set to start on Tuesday, May 28, lasting one week subject to weather, and will involve widening a section of the existing footway on the western side of Holt Road, reducing the existing width of the carriageway and installing associated road markings and traffic signs.

Under the new layout, vehicles travelling north along Holt Road will have to stop and give way to oncoming vehicles travelling south and heading out of the village.

While the work is being carried out, Holt Road will be closed between the junction with Spencers Close and Cathedral Drive.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists