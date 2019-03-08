£5,000 project to reduce speeding in Norfolk village to start soon

£5,000 worth of work aimed at reducing the speed of vehicles travelling through a Norfolk village is soon set to start.

The new traffic calming project in North Elmham, between Dereham and Fakenham, is being carried out to reduce speeding along Holt Road.

The work is set to start on Tuesday, May 28, lasting one week subject to weather, and will involve widening a section of the existing footway on the western side of Holt Road, reducing the existing width of the carriageway and installing associated road markings and traffic signs.

Under the new layout, vehicles travelling north along Holt Road will have to stop and give way to oncoming vehicles travelling south and heading out of the village.

While the work is being carried out, Holt Road will be closed between the junction with Spencers Close and Cathedral Drive.