Drivers warned to avoid area after level crossing safety barriers fail

PUBLISHED: 09:20 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 08 May 2019

The safety barriers at a level crossing ebtween Wymondham Road and Suton Lane have failed. Photo: Google

Archant

Police have warned drivers to avoid a level crossing after its barriers failed.

Network rail contacted police to alert them that the safety barriers on the level crossing between Wymondham Road and Suton Lane were stuck down and blocking access over the tracks,

Network rail have deployed engineers to fix the problem but said they did not know how long work would take.

More information to follow.

