Drivers caught ignoring 'no cars' rule in town

PUBLISHED: 07:45 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 11 November 2019

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Archant

Police have revealed the number of cars flouting a "no vehicles" road in an hour.

Officers said 24 drivers drove down King Street, in Great Yarmouth, which bans cars other than for access, in the space of one hour on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said 24 drivers drove down King Street, in Great Yarmouth, which bans cars other than for access, in the space of one hour on Sunday afternoon.

Fifteen cars also broke the "no right turn" rule a couple of metres down the road.

Police said the enforcement action was triggered by a number of complaints from the public.

