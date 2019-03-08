Disruption as fault leads to train termination at Wymondham

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant Archant

Taxis had to be organised for rail passengers after a train travelling between Cambridge and Norwich was terminated after it developed a fault.

The 5.10pm Greater Anglia Service had to be terminated at Wymnondham tonight (Friday, November 8) after the fault occurred.

A Greater Anglia spokesman apologised to customers affected.

The spokesman said: "Customers were able to complete their journeys on the following two trains stopping at the station, including the East Midlands Railway service and the next Greater Anglia Cambridge-Norwich service.

"We also arranged taxis for customers with onward connections to Great Yarmouth, so that they didn't have to wait an hour for the next service.

"We looked into organising a bus to pick up passengers, but it was unable to get there before the following trains."