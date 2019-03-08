Search

Advanced search

Disruption as fault leads to train termination at Wymondham

PUBLISHED: 22:21 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:21 08 November 2019

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Archant

Taxis had to be organised for rail passengers after a train travelling between Cambridge and Norwich was terminated after it developed a fault.

The 5.10pm Greater Anglia Service had to be terminated at Wymnondham tonight (Friday, November 8) after the fault occurred.

You may also want to watch:

A Greater Anglia spokesman apologised to customers affected.

The spokesman said: "Customers were able to complete their journeys on the following two trains stopping at the station, including the East Midlands Railway service and the next Greater Anglia Cambridge-Norwich service.

"We also arranged taxis for customers with onward connections to Great Yarmouth, so that they didn't have to wait an hour for the next service.

"We looked into organising a bus to pick up passengers, but it was unable to get there before the following trains."

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

All you need to know ahead of Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Norwich City 0-2 Watford - Canaries fall to the bottom of the table after defeat to Hornets

Onel Hernandez of Norwich during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/11/2019

Thousands enjoy ‘epic’ firework display which lights up Norwich

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City take on Watford in battle of the Premier League’s bottom two

Max Aarons of Norwich and Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2019

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists