Busy road to be closed with diversion in place for repairs

PUBLISHED: 11:22 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 08 April 2020

Overnight work will be cairred out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield, opposite to the entrance to Pakefield High School. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A stretch of road is set to be temporarily closed to allow overnight repairs to be carried out.

Motorists are being warned about possible delays with a diversion in place as repair work is carried out next week.

Anglian Water will be carrying out the work on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield, opposite to the entrance to Pakefield High School.

The work will be carried out overnight between 7pm on Tuesday, April 14 and 6am on Wednesday, April 15, with the road closure in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield “opposite the entrance to Pakefield High School on London Road.”

It states that works will be carried out “to excavate and reinstate to repair two manhole covers in carriageway.”

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times, with a diversion route of 1.7 miles (2.7km) in operation.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

