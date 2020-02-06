Search

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

PUBLISHED: 13:10 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 06 February 2020

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Drivers are anticipating disruption as parts of the A11 are closed to allow tests to be carried out on the road surface.

Highways England will carry out concrete surveys on the A11 between Wymondham and Spooner Row, to check the quality of the road structure.

The work, which begins on Tuesday, February 13, will take around one month to complete.

A section of the A11 between Wymondham and Spooner Row will be closed between 8pm and 6pm on week days, with diversions in place via local roads.

The A11 Northbound from Wymondham to Spooner Row will be closed between Thursday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 26.

Two sections of the A11 Southbound will be closed from Thursday, February 27, until Thursday, March 12, between Spooner Row and Wymondham.

Highways England said it expected the diversions to add around 10 minutes to peoples' journeys.

