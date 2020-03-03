Train disruption after skip lorry gets stuck under bridge

Skip lorry stuck under bridge that has caused disruption to Norwich-Cambridge and Stansted trains. Picture: Greater Anglia Archant

Train passengers are facing disruption after an accident that saw a skip truck strike a railway bridge.

❗ Due to a vehicle striking a bridge between #ShippeaHill and Ely services are being disrupted.



Currently the line is blocked for train movements whilst the bridge can be checked for damage.



We are awaiting a bridge examiner to inspect for any damage caused. GA pic.twitter.com/QS3gWientS — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 3, 2020

The Norwich to Cambridge services have been affected on Tuesdsay after the truck got stuck under a bridge in the Queen Adelaide area, between Shippea Hill and Ely.

A train that had been due to depart from Norwich at 5.27pm, stopping at Wymondham,, Attleborough and Theftord, had to be cancelled.

Greater Anglia said more services running through the two stations in Cambridgeshire may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The 6.27pm Norwich to Cambridge train will terminate at Thetford and no longer call at Brandon, Ely, Cambridge North and Cambridge.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 7pm.

Earlier the 3.27pm Norwich to Stansted Airport service was delayed, while the 3.37pm Stansted Airport to Norwich terminated at Ely.