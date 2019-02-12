Search

Advanced search

Temporary traffic lights causes long delays in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:42 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 22 February 2019

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Archant

Motorists trying to get into Norwich have been faced with slow queueing traffic due to temporary traffic lights.

The lights near County Hall is causing slow moving traffic for drivers coming into the city this morning,

There are delays of around 10 minutes between the A146 Trumpery Lane and Martineau Lane, with the average speed at 10mph.

Earlier this week, traffic light failures in the Bracondale and Carrow Hill area of the city caused delays during the evening rush hour.

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said the roadworks at Bracondale is being carried out by UK Power Networks.

Check our live traffic map before you travel

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Temporary traffic lights causes long delays in Norwich

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Running column: Embrace the pain... Mark Armstrong is feeling inspired after the Valentine’s 10K

Matthew Stone digs deep on the home straight at the Valentine's 10K last Sunday. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists