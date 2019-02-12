Temporary traffic lights causes long delays in Norwich

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire Archant

Motorists trying to get into Norwich have been faced with slow queueing traffic due to temporary traffic lights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lights near County Hall is causing slow moving traffic for drivers coming into the city this morning,

There are delays of around 10 minutes between the A146 Trumpery Lane and Martineau Lane, with the average speed at 10mph.

Earlier this week, traffic light failures in the Bracondale and Carrow Hill area of the city caused delays during the evening rush hour.

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said the roadworks at Bracondale is being carried out by UK Power Networks.

Check our live traffic map before you travel