Search

Advanced search

Updated

Norwich Road closed again for gas repair works

PUBLISHED: 15:44 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 December 2018

Norwich Road in Dereham has been closed for works again. Picture: Getty

Norwich Road in Dereham has been closed for works again. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

One of Dereham’s busiest roads has been closed again, this time for gas repair works.

The works on Norwich Road are expected to last until December 18, however Norfolk County Council has said it isn’t aware of a full road closure, despite signs having been placed close to the entrance to Crown Road stating that Norwich Road is closed.

The works are being carried out by Cadent next to the Mid Norfolk Railway station “to ensure that it continues to provide the safest and most reliable service to customers.”

Norwich Road has faced a spell of closures recently for a number of different works, most recently in October for carriageway resurfacing.

Motorists are also facing delays due to temporary traffic lights on Swaffham Road as a result of works being carried out by UK Power Networks, which is repairing electricity cables.

More to follow...

Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.
Local Guide