Norwich Road closed again for gas repair works

Norwich Road in Dereham has been closed for works again. Picture: Getty ajfletch

One of Dereham’s busiest roads has been closed again, this time for gas repair works.

The works on Norwich Road are expected to last until December 18, however Norfolk County Council has said it isn’t aware of a full road closure, despite signs having been placed close to the entrance to Crown Road stating that Norwich Road is closed.

The works are being carried out by Cadent next to the Mid Norfolk Railway station “to ensure that it continues to provide the safest and most reliable service to customers.”

Norwich Road has faced a spell of closures recently for a number of different works, most recently in October for carriageway resurfacing.

Motorists are also facing delays due to temporary traffic lights on Swaffham Road as a result of works being carried out by UK Power Networks, which is repairing electricity cables.

More to follow...