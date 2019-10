Fault knocks out ring road traffic lights

Traffic lights at the Unthank Road/Colman Road/Mile End Road junction are not working. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View.

Drivers should take extra care this morning (Friday, October 18), with two sets of traffic lights on Norwich's ring road not working.

Faults mean that the lights where Colman Road and Mile End Road meet Unthank Road are out.

And the nearby pedestrian crossing on Mile End Road is also not working.