Traffic delays and bus service disruptions following crash in Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Motorists are being urged to take a different route after a collision has blocked a road near a hospital.

A road traffic collision this morning has blocked the B1108 Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, which has lead to disruptions to bus services.

Commuters will experience delays on the Konectbus 3, 4, 9 First 21/21A/22/22A, 26/26A and Park & Ride 510, 511.

Norfolk police are asking drivers to take an alternative route until the road is cleared.

