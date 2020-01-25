'Inconsiderate parking' stops buses on Norfolk street
PUBLISHED: 11:33 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 25 January 2020
Archant
A badly-parked vehicle is stopping buses from getting up or down a Norfolk street.
Konectbus reported just before 9am this morning (Saturday, January 25) that its number 21 bus between Dereham and Fakenham was unable to use Eastgate Street in North Elmham due to "inconsiderate parking".
The bus firm advised passengers to wait at the bus shelter outside the village hall on the B1110 Holt Road instead.
A village resident, who did not wish to be named, said she believed the disruption was caused by a removal van, which was parked on the opposite side of the road to where vehicles usually park.
She said: "It looks like it's a one-off.
"Normally people never park on that side of the road. It's unfortunate the bus couldn't go through."
The street was still blocked as of 10.35am.