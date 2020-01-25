Search

Advanced search

'Inconsiderate parking' stops buses on Norfolk street

PUBLISHED: 11:33 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 25 January 2020

Buses have been prevented from getting up or down Eastgate Street in North Elmham, between Fakenham and Dereham. Picture: Supplied

Buses have been prevented from getting up or down Eastgate Street in North Elmham, between Fakenham and Dereham. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A badly-parked vehicle is stopping buses from getting up or down a Norfolk street.

Konectbus reported just before 9am this morning (Saturday, January 25) that its number 21 bus between Dereham and Fakenham was unable to use Eastgate Street in North Elmham due to "inconsiderate parking".

The bus firm advised passengers to wait at the bus shelter outside the village hall on the B1110 Holt Road instead.

You may also want to watch:

A village resident, who did not wish to be named, said she believed the disruption was caused by a removal van, which was parked on the opposite side of the road to where vehicles usually park.

She said: "It looks like it's a one-off.

"Normally people never park on that side of the road. It's unfortunate the bus couldn't go through."

The street was still blocked as of 10.35am.

Most Read

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inconsiderate parking’ stops buses on Norfolk street

Buses have been prevented from getting up or down Eastgate Street in North Elmham, between Fakenham and Dereham. Picture: Supplied

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Boudicca’ cloud causes stir over Norfolk

The cloud, which has a strikingly similar appearance to the fabled Queen of Iceni, Boudicca. Picture: Christine Clifford
Drive 24