'You're not driving a tank' - police warning to motorists as temperatures drop
PUBLISHED: 07:24 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 21 November 2019
Archant
A police officer is warning Norfolk drivers to watch out on the roads as the nights - and early mornings - turn chillier.
Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, issued the message to motorists on Twitter following another night in the region where temperatures dipped close to freezing.
He urged drivers to "remember you're not driving a tank" and reminded them to fully clear their windscreen and windows before starting a journey.
According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, temperatures are set to stay below double digits on Thursday with conditions expected to become cloudy and a little warmer over the weekend.
Check our live traffic map before you travel.