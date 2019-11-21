Search

'You're not driving a tank' - police warning to motorists as temperatures drop

PUBLISHED: 07:24 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 21 November 2019

A Norfolk County Highways gritter lorry is loaded up. Police are warning drivers to watch out on the roads as temperatures dip. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norfolk County Highways gritter lorry is loaded up. Police are warning drivers to watch out on the roads as temperatures dip. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A police officer is warning Norfolk drivers to watch out on the roads as the nights - and early mornings - turn chillier.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, issued the message to motorists on Twitter following another night in the region where temperatures dipped close to freezing.

He urged drivers to "remember you're not driving a tank" and reminded them to fully clear their windscreen and windows before starting a journey.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, temperatures are set to stay below double digits on Thursday with conditions expected to become cloudy and a little warmer over the weekend.

