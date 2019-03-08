Search

Advanced search

Commuters face disruption as controversial rail work begins

PUBLISHED: 11:01 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 25 September 2019

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Weekend commuters will face timetable disruption and rail replacement bus services as controversial work on the railway begins.

Work to improve the Fen Line between King's Lynn and Cambridge which will allow longer trains to run, will begin on the weekend of October 5 2019 and continue until April 12 2020.

Dates on which services will be affected are:

October 5-6 2019

October 12-13 2019

October 26-27 2019

November 2-3 2019

November 9-10 2019

November 23-24 2019

November 30-December 1 2019

You may also want to watch:

December 25-26 2019

February 1-2 2020

February 22-23 2020

Easter weekend April 10-12 2020

Work will see platforms at Littleport and Waterbeach extended to accommodate larger trains and a new siding built on Exton's Place in King's Lynn, which will allow the longer trains to run on the first and last services of the day.

Mark Budden, route director for Network Rail Anglia, said: "With work starting in October, we are forging ahead with delivering these important improvements for passengers travelling on the Fen line.

"I am sorry for the weekend disruption to services. When complete, it will bring much needed relief on overcrowded peak services between King's Lynn and Cambridge, improving the journey experience for passengers."

The prospect siding work was surrounded by controversy after it left families in the surrounding area unhappy at the prospect of overnight railway works at the bottom of their garden .

Kerron Abel who was part of a group of residents who previously opposed an unrelated proposal to build 16 new factory units, expressed his dismay over potential noise disruption.

Mr Abel said: "This shows the lack of care in the community, they're always on about the environment, protecting trees and animals and then this goes directly against it."

He did praise National Rail for holding a consultation on August 21 at The Walks, where plans were explained to residents.

A National Rail statement posted to residents read: "The nature of these works means that there will be an impact on the local environment and community which is unfortunately unavoidable. We will be making every effort to minimise the impact of our works where it is practical to do so."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Escape to Norfolk! Magnificent homes star on BBC One show

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin showed couple Cliff and Aileen around four Norfolk homes in the latest episode of the BBC One show. Picture: BBC

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Two seriously injured in A148 crash

Emergency services including NARS and the East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of the crash on the A148 at West Rudham. Picture: NARS

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists