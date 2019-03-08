Commuters face disruption as controversial rail work begins

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Casey Cooper-Fiske

Weekend commuters will face timetable disruption and rail replacement bus services as controversial work on the railway begins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work to improve the Fen Line between King's Lynn and Cambridge which will allow longer trains to run, will begin on the weekend of October 5 2019 and continue until April 12 2020.

Dates on which services will be affected are:

October 5-6 2019

October 12-13 2019

October 26-27 2019

November 2-3 2019

November 9-10 2019

November 23-24 2019

November 30-December 1 2019

You may also want to watch:

December 25-26 2019

February 1-2 2020

February 22-23 2020

Easter weekend April 10-12 2020

Work will see platforms at Littleport and Waterbeach extended to accommodate larger trains and a new siding built on Exton's Place in King's Lynn, which will allow the longer trains to run on the first and last services of the day.

Mark Budden, route director for Network Rail Anglia, said: "With work starting in October, we are forging ahead with delivering these important improvements for passengers travelling on the Fen line.

"I am sorry for the weekend disruption to services. When complete, it will bring much needed relief on overcrowded peak services between King's Lynn and Cambridge, improving the journey experience for passengers."

The prospect siding work was surrounded by controversy after it left families in the surrounding area unhappy at the prospect of overnight railway works at the bottom of their garden .

Kerron Abel who was part of a group of residents who previously opposed an unrelated proposal to build 16 new factory units, expressed his dismay over potential noise disruption.

Mr Abel said: "This shows the lack of care in the community, they're always on about the environment, protecting trees and animals and then this goes directly against it."

He did praise National Rail for holding a consultation on August 21 at The Walks, where plans were explained to residents.

A National Rail statement posted to residents read: "The nature of these works means that there will be an impact on the local environment and community which is unfortunately unavoidable. We will be making every effort to minimise the impact of our works where it is practical to do so."