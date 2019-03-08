Motorists warned of delays ahead of bridge closure
PUBLISHED: 17:13 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 19 August 2019
Drivers will face overnight delays as the Bascule Bridge is temporatily closed from tonight, August 19 until tomorrow, August 20.
It will be closed from 8pm until 6am as routine maintenance work is undertaken.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "We will be carrying out routine maintenance works on the A47 bascule bridge at Lowestoft for one night.
"During the work the A47 will be closed in both directions at the bridge and a diversion will be clearly signposted."
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area as work is undertaken.
Highways chiefs expect to carry out a further night of maintenance in November.
