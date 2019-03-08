Search

Advanced search

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

PUBLISHED: 17:12 16 June 2019

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

Damian Jermy

Large letters warning drivers to be more vigilant have been daubed on to a Norfolk bridge that is one of the 10 most hit by vehicles in the UK.

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian JermyGraffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

The make-shift graffiti deterant has been added in white paint to both sides of the low bridge in Thetford warning 'Low exit, no vans!'

The bridge on Abbey Farm, close to Thetford Station, already has several official warning signs but it still struck numerous times every year with vans regularly becoming struck.

Every time the bridge, which links Station Road to Mundford Road, is hit it has to be inspected for structural damage causing delays to rail services in and out of the town.

A van stuck under the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. It is amongst the most hit bridges in the UK. Picture: Archant LibraryA van stuck under the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. It is amongst the most hit bridges in the UK. Picture: Archant Library

Now the fed-up painter has added the unofficial warning in a bid to deter drivers of vehicles that are too high to fit under the 2.2m (7ft 3in) bridge.

You may also want to watch:

Local resident Damian Jermy, who spotted the new warning on Sunday morning, said: "After repeated hits over recent weeks, averaging at least once every week, an unknown person overnight took action as it causes money to police, railway and obviously commuters as trains can't go over until checked.

Signs warning drivers about the height of the Abbey Farm bridge which is near Thetford Station. Picture: Damian JermySigns warning drivers about the height of the Abbey Farm bridge which is near Thetford Station. Picture: Damian Jermy

"The last one was this week when a caravan got stuck. It has signs but people are oblivious to the incline and get into the bottom and continue through.

"I see the railway bridge in Ely was one of the worst hit in the region, I believe Thetford must take the credit for that now, maybe a sign 'Do not follow sat nav' could also be introduced along there although there are enough signs already."

Cambridgeshire and Leicestershire have the highest numbers of bridge strikes in Britain, according to Network Rail. A bridge on the A142 Stuntney Road in Ely topped the list having been hit 32 times in the year ending May 31, 2018. The Thetford bridge was joint sixth after being struck 13 times.

Network Rail, which is running a campaign to highlight the issue, said on average there were 2,000 railway bridge strikes a year, with each costing more than £10,000 for repairs and compensation to train operators for delays caused.

The campaign follows the shocking admission that 43pc of drivers do not check the height of their vehicles before heading out.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

More than 300 people are believed to have attended the East Coast Cruiserz meet in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre carpark. Picture: Chris Baker

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

More than 300 people are believed to have attended the East Coast Cruiserz meet in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre carpark. Picture: Chris Baker

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists