Village road closed for week for sewer work

The main road in the village of Crimplesham, near Downham Market, has been closed to traffic. Picture: Archant Archant

A main road through a Norfolk village on the edge of major routes has been closed for sewer work.

Work to put in a new sewer connection at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Main Road in Crimplesham, near Downham Market, means the road has been closed to traffic.

The village is off Downham Road, a few miles from the A10 Bexwell roundabout and the main A134 route.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said work is currently being carried out by Vere Bros Contractors Limited for a new sewer connection at the Kingdom Hall.

The road was closed on Monday, February 17 and is expected to remain closed to traffic until Friday, February 21.