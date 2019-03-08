Hundred of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation
PUBLISHED: 12:57 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 11 November 2019
Archant
A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she crashed into an electrical substation leaving more than 350 homes without power.
The collision happened in Staithe Road, Ludham at 6.13am on Monday morning, but electricity is not expected to be restored to the properties in the village until later on this afternoon.
UK Power Networks' website says 356 customers have been affected by the power cut.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a woman in her 60s was arrested following the crash but has since been released without charge.
The road, which had been blocked by the Renault Megane involved in the crash, was cleared by 9.34am.
It is not believed the driver suffered any injuries.
-If you have been affected by the incident or have anymore information about it email joseph.norton@archant.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.