Search

Advanced search

Hundred of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

PUBLISHED: 12:57 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 11 November 2019

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving more than 350 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving more than 350 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she crashed into an electrical substation leaving more than 350 homes without power.

The collision happened in Staithe Road, Ludham at 6.13am on Monday morning, but electricity is not expected to be restored to the properties in the village until later on this afternoon.

UK Power Networks' website says 356 customers have been affected by the power cut.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a woman in her 60s was arrested following the crash but has since been released without charge.

The road, which had been blocked by the Renault Megane involved in the crash, was cleared by 9.34am.

It is not believed the driver suffered any injuries.

-If you have been affected by the incident or have anymore information about it email joseph.norton@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The Norwich City Debate – join in from 1pm

Norwich City's players are enduring a difficult stage of the Premier League season, following a 2-0 home loss to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

King’s Lynn Town land home tie in FA Trophy

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn Town side will take on Hereford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy. Picture: Ian Burt

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists