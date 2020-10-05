City road closed due to damaged sewer pipe

Longwater Lane in Costessey has been closed to repair a sewer pipe.Picture: Google Archant

A city road has been closed due to a damaged sewer pipe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water has confirmed Longwater Lane in Costessey has been shut while a sewer pipe is repaired.

The sewer pipe is located on the junction of Longwater Lane and West End, which is opposite St Augustine’s Primary School, Wensum Car Sales and Taverham Vets.

You may also want to watch:

The road will be access only and a diversion will be in place for other drivers while work is underway.

Tankers will also be on site to maintain sewer services to customers in the area.

A spokesperson said they hoped the road will reopen by the middle of the week.

They added: “We would like to thank people for their patience while we complete the repair and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”