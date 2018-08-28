Driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents
PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 04 February 2019
Archant
Most drivers have suffered them at one time or another but one Norfolk motorist has gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid their car suffering parking dents.
This BMW was spotted parked in the Co-op car park on Swan Lane in Long Stratton with its paintwork protected against being bashed, dented or dinged by other car doors by two large red pieces of foam.
The extreme anti-bump measures seemed to have involved the owner of the shiny new estate car attaching the foam to the door handles using a complicated array of clips and karabiners.
An amazed follow motorist, who took pictures of the unusual sight, said: “It was opposite the chemist, we parked our car, went into chemist came out and it was parked next to us. I have to say we walked to our car giggling. And because I’d never seen anything like it I just had to take photo.
“If we were near the sea or river then I can understand! I guess that person was fed up with dents in their car.”