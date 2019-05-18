Search

Advanced search

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

18 May, 2019 - 06:30
Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

The filming of a Netflix movie in Norwich means traffic will be banned from a number of roads, while bus passengers could face delays.

Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYElm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Filming on Jingle Jangle, a musical being produced by singer John Legend, will take place in and around Elm Hill from Saturday, June 1 until Monday, June 10.

The musical will star Forest Whitaker - who has appeared in Black Panther and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - and will be directed by David E Talbert.

It will follow a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

Production company Fantastic Productions has made arrangements with residents and business owners, with some allowing their shops to be used as filming locations.

John Legend. Pic: Ian West/PA WireJohn Legend. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

But the shoot will cause disruption to traffic. Elm Hill, Princes Street, The Monastery, Tombland Alley and Waggon and Horses Lane will be completely shut from June 1 to June 10.

You may also want to watch:

During the same 10-day period, Redwell Street will be closed from its junction with St Georges Street to its junction with St Andrew Street.

Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street, which lead onto Magdalen Street, will also be shut from 9.05am until 4.15pm over the period, with diversions for cars via Palace Street, Whitefriars and Fishergate.

But buses, on routes such as First's 11, 12, 13 ,21, 22, 36, 37, 38 and 39 services, the Konectbus 50, 50A, 501 and 502 services and Sanders 23, 24, 43, 44 and 45 services, will not be able to use those diversions.

It means buses and lorries may have to wait for up to 15 minutes before they are allowed to get past Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street onto Magdalen Street, with a delay board held up to prevent them getting down the road.

A city council spokeswoman said: "These road closures are linked to the exciting filming project taking place around Elm Hill this June.

"The closures have been arranged by the council on behalf of the production company who consulted with local businesses and residents."

The cobbled streets of Elm Hill have attracted filmmakers before.

The 2007 film Stardust, which starred Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sienna Miller and Robert De Niro, was shot in the street.

Most Read

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers warned to avoid B1108 following car crash

Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass.

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prince William tells how his time as an air ambulance pilot affected his mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about his time as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists