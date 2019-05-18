Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

The filming of a Netflix movie in Norwich means traffic will be banned from a number of roads, while bus passengers could face delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Filming on Jingle Jangle, a musical being produced by singer John Legend, will take place in and around Elm Hill from Saturday, June 1 until Monday, June 10.

The musical will star Forest Whitaker - who has appeared in Black Panther and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - and will be directed by David E Talbert.

It will follow a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

Production company Fantastic Productions has made arrangements with residents and business owners, with some allowing their shops to be used as filming locations.

John Legend. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire John Legend. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

But the shoot will cause disruption to traffic. Elm Hill, Princes Street, The Monastery, Tombland Alley and Waggon and Horses Lane will be completely shut from June 1 to June 10.

You may also want to watch:

During the same 10-day period, Redwell Street will be closed from its junction with St Georges Street to its junction with St Andrew Street.

Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street, which lead onto Magdalen Street, will also be shut from 9.05am until 4.15pm over the period, with diversions for cars via Palace Street, Whitefriars and Fishergate.

But buses, on routes such as First's 11, 12, 13 ,21, 22, 36, 37, 38 and 39 services, the Konectbus 50, 50A, 501 and 502 services and Sanders 23, 24, 43, 44 and 45 services, will not be able to use those diversions.

It means buses and lorries may have to wait for up to 15 minutes before they are allowed to get past Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street onto Magdalen Street, with a delay board held up to prevent them getting down the road.

A city council spokeswoman said: "These road closures are linked to the exciting filming project taking place around Elm Hill this June.

"The closures have been arranged by the council on behalf of the production company who consulted with local businesses and residents."

The cobbled streets of Elm Hill have attracted filmmakers before.

The 2007 film Stardust, which starred Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sienna Miller and Robert De Niro, was shot in the street.