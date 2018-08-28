Injured swan on the track causes train delays between Norwich and London

An injured swan is causing delays to Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

An injured swan is causing delays to passengers on Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London.

The swan is on the tracks between Stratford and London Liverpool Street.

Greater Anglia tweeted: “Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

“Disruption is expected until further notice.”

More to follow.