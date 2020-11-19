Video

County ‘gets off lightly’ following latest flood warning

Strong winds and high tides making huge waves at Cromer sea front. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

There were sighs of relief across the region as it “got off lightly” when flood warnings passed with little alarm.

Alison Sayer, resilience manager (emergency planner) for the North Norfolk District Council, chats to Pc Paul Gwynn about the threat of flooding with high tides and strong winds at Walcott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Alison Sayer, resilience manager (emergency planner) for the North Norfolk District Council, chats to Pc Paul Gwynn about the threat of flooding with high tides and strong winds at Walcott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Environment Agency warnings were in place for north Norfolk, villages near Great Yarmouth, and the Broads for Thursday and Friday as weather forecasts indicated higher tides than usual and the possibility of flooding at coastal and riverside properties.

Along the Broads, one of Herbert Woods’ directors, Mike Hogarth, said their flood defences were holding up well in protecting Latham’s and the Potter Heigham car park.

He said: “The warning is a purely precautionary measure. Looking out my window now I can see that the river levels are high, but we’ve had no issues so far.”

George Elliot, from Ludham Boat Yard, said there had been small-scale flooding at his business.

Flooding around Ludham Boat Yard in Great Yarmouth following high spring tides. Photo: George Elliot Flooding around Ludham Boat Yard in Great Yarmouth following high spring tides. Photo: George Elliot

He said: “The water levels have been high due to locked-in tides. Usually the headroom under Ludham Bridge is 8ft 6in, but today it’s been about 7ft 4in.”

David Hale, of Reedham Parish Council, which was one of three villages declared to be at risk of flooding on Thursday afternoon, said the village had “got off very lightly”.

“We’ve seen no real flooding at all in Reedham. Often the warning goes out but nothing actually comes of it. It’s just a message to say that we need to be on guard,” he said.

Francesca Cornish, who also lives in the village, said the situation was bad on Wednesday, with the primary school needing to close - but that on Thursday river levels “were pretty much back to normal”.

In Lowestoft, there were high tides around Oulton Broad, with no damage to property and just one vehicle getting caught out by the rising tide.

In Wells, the tide was one metre higher than expected with water flooding the promenade. However, Wells harbour master Robert Smith said the easing of north-westerly winds meant there had been “no major issues”.

Paul Watling at Cromer Lifeboat Station said there has been no flooding in the town and that weather was now improving.

The extent of flooding around Oulton Broad. Photo: John Welch The extent of flooding around Oulton Broad. Photo: John Welch

He said: “There’s been no issues at all, to be honest the Spring tide has gone now, it was a couple of days ago. It was five-and-a-half metres then but it’s only 4.9 today so we’ve had no issues whatsoever.”

Nevertheless, a flood warning remains in place for Friday, November 20 in the following areas:

• Along the tidal River Yare including the villages of Cantley, Brundall and Reedham

• Riverside roads around the River Bure, Ant and Thurne

• Low lying properties along the River Waveney in areas such as Oulton Broad, Beccles and Somerleyton, and from Ellingham Marshes to Belton

Waves crashed onto the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop Waves crashed onto the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop

A rainbow glints through a rain squall approaching the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop A rainbow glints through a rain squall approaching the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop

Waves crashed onto the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop Waves crashed onto the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop

The threat of flooding due to high tides and strong winds was avoided at Walcott today (Thurs 19/11/20). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The threat of flooding due to high tides and strong winds was avoided at Walcott today (Thurs 19/11/20). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY