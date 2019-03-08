Severe traffic on A47 following breakdown
PUBLISHED: 10:37 24 September 2019
Traffic is heavy on the A47 after a vehicle broke down prior to the morning rush hour.
Police were directing traffic around the lorry, which had a blownout tyre come of its rim PICTURE: Matthew Farmer
Drivers travelling eastbound between Swaffham and Dereham are facing long delays after a timber truck's tyre blew out, blocking the road in the process.
Traffic is particularly heavy at Necton and Little Fransham.
Police are currently at the scene to assist the flow of traffic and recovery is expected to take several hours.
A spokesman from Norfolk Constabulary said: "We were called at around 7.50am to reports of a highway obstruction. A closure was in place due to a lorry blocking the Dereham-bound carriageway."
