Severe traffic on A47 following breakdown

PUBLISHED: 10:37 24 September 2019

The timber lorry with a blowout tyre, pulled over on the A47 in Little Fransham PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

The timber lorry with a blowout tyre, pulled over on the A47 in Little Fransham PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Traffic is heavy on the A47 after a vehicle broke down prior to the morning rush hour.

Police were directing traffic around the lorry, which had a blownout tyre come of its rim PICTURE: Matthew FarmerPolice were directing traffic around the lorry, which had a blownout tyre come of its rim PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Drivers travelling eastbound between Swaffham and Dereham are facing long delays after a timber truck's tyre blew out, blocking the road in the process.

Traffic is particularly heavy at Necton and Little Fransham.

Police are currently at the scene to assist the flow of traffic and recovery is expected to take several hours.

A spokesman from Norfolk Constabulary said: "We were called at around 7.50am to reports of a highway obstruction. A closure was in place due to a lorry blocking the Dereham-bound carriageway."

Keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking the EDP's live traffic map.

