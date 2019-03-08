Severe traffic on A47 following breakdown

The timber lorry with a blowout tyre, pulled over on the A47 in Little Fransham PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Archant

Traffic is heavy on the A47 after a vehicle broke down prior to the morning rush hour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were directing traffic around the lorry, which had a blownout tyre come of its rim PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Police were directing traffic around the lorry, which had a blownout tyre come of its rim PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Drivers travelling eastbound between Swaffham and Dereham are facing long delays after a timber truck's tyre blew out, blocking the road in the process.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is particularly heavy at Necton and Little Fransham.

Police are currently at the scene to assist the flow of traffic and recovery is expected to take several hours.

A spokesman from Norfolk Constabulary said: "We were called at around 7.50am to reports of a highway obstruction. A closure was in place due to a lorry blocking the Dereham-bound carriageway."

Keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking the EDP's live traffic map.