Norwich in 90 train services 'frequently late', figures reveal

PUBLISHED: 07:02 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:02 25 November 2019

Dignitaries launch first Norwich to London train in under 90 minutes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Dignitaries launch first Norwich to London train in under 90 minutes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The Norwich in 90 train service to London is frequently late, new figures show.

The service, which runs several times a day from the fine city to Liverpool Street, launched in May to much fanfare.

However, Greater Anglia has admitted that the new service has not got off to the most reliable start.

Figures reported by BBC Radio Norfolk show that none of the 62 7pm London to Norwich services arrived on time in the past three months.

The 11am service from London to Norwich had the worst reliability rate over the same period, with three in 10 trains cancelled.

Greater Anglia said there was "room for improvement" in the reliability of the services.

The launch of the Norwich in 90 service - which shaved 12 minutes off the previous fastest journey time between Norwich and the capital - came after a nine-year campaign for a faster route on the line.

