Rail services cancelled between Norwich and coast

Greater Anglia train. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A number of train services across the region will not run today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Due to a train fault, some services between Great Yarmouth and Norwich via Acle, Norwich and Lowestoft and Norwich and Cambridge will be cancelled: pic.twitter.com/PUDDSod7K9 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 22, 2019

Rail journeys between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Cambridge have been cancelled due to a train fault, Greater Anglia have said.

The services affected are:

- 10.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

- 10.57 Lowestoft to Norwich

- 11.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

- 11.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

- 12.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

- 12.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

- 12.40 Norwich to Cambridge

- 13.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

- 14.09 Cambridge to Norwich

You may also want to watch:

- 14.58 Norwich to Lowestoft

- 15.48 Lowestoft to Norwich

- 16.40 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

- 17.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

- 18.06 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

- 18.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

- 20.40 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

- 21.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

- 22.05 Norwich to Lowestoft