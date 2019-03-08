Search

Advanced search

Climate scientist told to get off bus despite having valid ticket

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 09 July 2019

Jeff Price, a UEA scientist climate, was refused travel on a First Bus with a valid ticket. Supplied by: Jeff Price

Jeff Price, a UEA scientist climate, was refused travel on a First Bus with a valid ticket. Supplied by: Jeff Price

Archant

A bus operator has apologised after a climate scientist was refused travel despite having a valid ticket.

Climate scientist was refused travel on a First bus even though he had a valid ticket. Picture: ANTONY KELLYClimate scientist was refused travel on a First bus even though he had a valid ticket. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jeff Price, who works at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia (UEA), wanted to travel on the number 11 bus from UEA to Norwich city centre earlier this month.

He had purchased a Fusion ticket, created by Norfolk County Council, which allows passengers to travel with four different bus companies - including First.

However, Mr Price was told by a First bus driver that he would not accept the ticket.

Despite asking the bus driver to contact a superior to resolve the issue, the driver refused and Mr Price was made to leave the bus.

Mr Price later called a supervisor at First, who confirmed that Fusion tickets are valid on First buses, but had to wait an hour to get home.

Mr Price said: "To reduce my carbon footprint I travel by bus rather than car as much as I am able.

"However, the more inconvenient the bus companies make it to travel the more unlikely it is that people will take the bus.

You may also want to watch:

"More people then end up driving, pushing up emissions, increasing other air pollutants and increasing congestion in the area."

Fusion tickets are an initiative designed with the environment in mind. The aim is to encourage people to use public transport networks to save the environment.

As a result, they are valid on four major Norfolk bus companies - First, Konectbus, Sanders and Simonds.

The tickets are also valid for all routes in the Fusion zone, which covers the UEA and Norwich city centre.

Mr Price added: "At a time when the impacts of climate change are becoming more pronounced, public transport companies need to step up."

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: "Fusion is a multi-operator ticket meaning that a person can use it on different bus operators services.

"There has clearly been a misunderstanding here which we will look into when we receive some specifics relating to the journey being taken.

"I apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customer concerned at the time of the event."

For more information on Fusion tickets visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/public-transport/buses/fusion

Most Read

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tractor driver pulled over for texting behind the wheel

A tractor whcih was stopped by Norfolk Police after the driver was witness using a mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man stabbed in stomach and arm

Icknield Way in Thetford were a man was stabbed twice. Picture: Google

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

First look at ‘fantastic’ new £100,000 play equipment

The new £103,000 play equipment is officially opened in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

Love Island star to make guest appearance at Norfolk nightclub

Molly-Mae from ITV television show Love Island will be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room in Gorleston in September. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists