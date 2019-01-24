Emergency works force closure of town’s high street
Stalham’s high street has been closed due to emergency works.
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the High Street would be closed for up to five days, so Anglian Water could repair a burst water main.
Sanders Coaches has reported it is unable to access the town’s main shopping strip this morning (Thursday, January 24) because of the works, and has diverted its bus services.
The council spokesman said: “The emergency roadworks on the Stalham High Street have been set up for Anglian Water to repair a burst water main. A permit has been allocated for five days but it may not take that long.”
Sanders said anyone wanting to take the X11 and 34 services could get on at the layby next to the Tesco.
Service 6 to Gt Yarmouth is unaffected, but if you’re taking the 6 in the other direction (North Walsham), get on at the bus stop at Chapel Corner/Millside.
