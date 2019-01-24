Search

Advanced search

Updated

Emergency works force closure of town’s high street

24 January, 2019 - 10:15
Stalham high street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Stalham high street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

Stalham’s high street has been closed due to emergency works.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the High Street would be closed for up to five days, so Anglian Water could repair a burst water main.

Sanders Coaches has reported it is unable to access the town’s main shopping strip this morning (Thursday, January 24) because of the works, and has diverted its bus services.

The council spokesman said: “The emergency roadworks on the Stalham High Street have been set up for Anglian Water to repair a burst water main. A permit has been allocated for five days but it may not take that long.”

Sanders said anyone wanting to take the X11 and 34 services could get on at the layby next to the Tesco.

Service 6 to Gt Yarmouth is unaffected, but if you’re taking the 6 in the other direction (North Walsham), get on at the bus stop at Chapel Corner/Millside.

More information about the works to follow.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Main route through town closed all day

Station Road in Wymondham is going to be closed all day. Photo Steve Adams

Beach huts damaged in tidal surge in need of ‘cosmetic improvements’

The huts after the spring tide surged onto Pakefield Beach. photo: James Carr.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Emergency works force closure of town’s high street

Stalham high street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists