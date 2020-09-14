Drivers facing delays on the A140 due to roadworks

Drivers have been facing delays due to work to install a new gas pipe.

The work, on the A140 Holt Road, close to Norwich Airport, is being carried out by Fulcrum Pipelines Limited.

Due to continue until the end of the month, it has led to queues due to the need to use two-way traffic signals.

Work to put in the new gas pipe means the footpath, verge and part of the carriageway is being dug up.

Drivers are also facing disruption on the A140 ring road.

Norfolk County Council and contractors have started work on the A140 Sweet Briar Road, from the Hellesdon Hall Road junction to north of the Sweet Briar Retail Park access road.

The work is due to last for six nights, between 7pm and 6am.

For the first three nights, the western junction of Hellesdon Hall Road will be closed from 7pm until 6am, with a diversion in place.

To resurface the full width of the Hellesdon Hall Road crossroads, temporary three-way traffic signals will be used, while the remaining work from that junction up to Sweet Briar Retail park will need two-way traffic signals.

Some work will cross the accesses of businesses along Sweet Briar Road.

The council said there may be some delays and apologised for any inconvenience.

