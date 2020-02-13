Search

Warning of delays ahead of works near high school

PUBLISHED: 12:43 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 13 February 2020

Cadent will be carrying out gas works on Kirkley Run in Lowestoft, close to the high school grounds, during half term. Picture: Google Images

Motorists could face possible disruption as work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as Cadent is set to carry out gas works on Kirkley Run in Lowestoft, close to the high school grounds.

The works are being carried out over three days next week - during half term - between Wednesday, February 19 and Friday, February 21.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the gas works will be taking place "in the carriageway outside East Point Academy on Kirkley Run".

Throughout the works two-way traffic control signals will be in operation as work to "disconnect one 2in steel service from main in carriageway" is carried out, according to Cadent.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads across the area by viewing our Live Traffic Map .

