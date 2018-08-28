Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Dan Grimmer

Motorists in Norwich have been warned to expect delays as work begins on improvements to Rose Lane and the Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout.

The Transport for Norwich (TfN) project to improve the Prince of Wales Road area enters its second phase today (Monday, January 7), with changes being put in place along Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street.

Main features of the scheme include landscaping and wider pavements, new crossing facilities and an off-carriageway cycle track to join up with the cycle lane on Cattle Market Street, which was put in place as part of improvements around Westlegate.

The bus lane on Rose Lane will also be removed but the existing two lanes for general traffic are being retained. Junction alterations at St Vedast Street and King Street will allow all traffic to move more freely through the area.

This phase is due to take around four months to complete but the temporary traffic management during the work will not affect use of the existing two lanes for general traffic on Rose Lane.

Closures to vehicles will be in place on the King Street junctions either side of Rose Lane, with diversions in place for access. A seven-week closure of St Vedast Street will also be needed from the start of work.

On the other side of the city, from tomorrow (Tuesday, January 8), kerb reinforcement work will be taking place on the Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout.

Since completion of the project in June to improve traffic flow at the junction, the trailers of some lorries have been overrunning the section of angled kerb on the roundabout that provides access for maintenance vehicles.

This has caused the material used to reinforce the roundabout to become loose and lift out of the ground. A concrete ring will be installed as replacement reinforcement to reduce the risk of future emergency repair work.

The reinforcement will take up to three weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions, and will be done as quickly as possible within this timescale.

It involves a single lane closure on the roundabout itself to provide a safe working area for staff on site.

A corresponding single lane closure on all approaches to the roundabout will also be needed to tie in with the roundabout lane closure.