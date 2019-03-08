'Delays are likely' warning with road closures in place

Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work at the junction of Raglan Street and Stanley Street in Lowestoft between July 1 and July 3 with a diversion route in place. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as sections of two roads are closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as work is set to take place on Stanley Street and Raglan Street in Lowestoft next month.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3 traffic restrictions will be in place as parts of the roads are closed and a diversion route is in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With the works due to be carried out at the junction of Raglan Street and Stanley Street, access will be maintained to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

The Suffolk Roadworks map also states that there will be a "temporary suspension of No Entry in to Bevan Street West to facilitate access."

A diversion route of about 0.8km will be put in place as the roads are partly closed to traffic.

