'It's winding me up': Anger over cars parked on tight bend

PUBLISHED: 11:27 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 17 October 2019

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Residents are demanding action over parked cars that are jamming up their street and putting people's lives at risk.

Bishy Barnebee Way in Bowthorpe has been described as "horrendous" by people living on the street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Parking on Bishy Barnebee Way in Bowthorpe has been branded "horrendous", with large numbers of parked cars obstructing traffic on a tight bend.

Marie Seward, who has lived on the street for nearly 15 years, said: "It is ridiculous. Somebody is going to get killed. The cars just block the entire road and I'm surprised no one has been smashed head on. My cat has nearly been knocked over several times.

Bishy Barnebee Way in Bowthorpe has been branded "dangerous" by people who live on the street. Picture: Google Maps

"And aside from that, the road is just constantly jammed and deadlocked. There are potentially 20 cars parked at any one time on this tiny stretch of road. It's winding me up."

The 54-year-old added a neighbour was forced to park a considerable distance away from her home after finishing at a night shift because of the cars, which left her feeling "vulnerable and petrified".

For Mary Plumstead, a 79-year-old former print worker, the parking situation has been "horrendous" and a battle she and her late husband fought for many years.

She said: "I have to have a taxi to take me shopping and, because there are so many cars parked, I have to wait out in the middle of the road to get one. It's not safe.

"It is dangerous: you should be able to cross the road without any obstruction and the roads are just not made to accommodate that. It is absolutely crammed with cars."

She also said an ambulance was unable to access a home because of the road, and paramedics had to reach the property on foot.

Mother-of-one Angela Cheung said her daughter had walk on the inside of the footpath at all times because of the road and traffic.

The 39-year-old said: "As there are loads of cars parked along the road people need to be prepared to stop and slow down, but they don't, and hurtle along at 30mph, which isn't safe."

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "If residents wish to bring forward proposals for new parking schemes in their local area the best first step is to contact their local town, parish or district council.

"New restrictions will only be introduced where there is a clear need and broad local support."

